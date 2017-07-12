Zsa Zsa Gabor's will is missing.

The veteran actress died at the age of 99 in December 2016, and the legal document she made detailing how her assets would be distributed is ''currently lost or missing'', with it's absence claimed to be due to a dispute between the screen legend's husband Prince Frederic von Anhalt, and her late daughter Francesca Hilton, who passed away in 2015.

Probate court documents state Frederic ''believes [the will] was stolen by [Gabor's] daughter, who had access and attempted to defraud third parties with a forged will.''

However, the issue is moot because of Francesca's passing, and all of Zsa Zsa's estate has been consolidated into a trust, of which her husband is the sole trustee.

The documents revealed the couple had signed a pre-nuptial agreement in 1986 and Francesca was originally named co-executor of the will along with Frederic.

The trust itself is private, meaning it is unclear how much it is worth, or where the assets will ultimately be distributed to.

Probate and trust litigation expert Irwin B. Feinberg explained: ''We still don't know how much she's worth or who the money is going to.

''Von Anhalt is the trustee of the trust, so all of the assets, save some items of personal property that were dealt with in the will, are in the trust and are going to be distributed according to the terms of the trust, which no one knows because the trust is private. It's not filed in court.''

However, the documents did reveal Zsa Zsa's home, valued at $10.9 million, was transferred, but it is unclear whether there are also debts held by the estate.

Mr. Feinberg said: ''My understanding is that the house was not originally part of the trust, but it was intended to be. Therefore, it was moved into the trust by a court order, and then sold by the trust with the proceeds going back into the trust.''