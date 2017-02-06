The actress and socialite had sold her estate in Bel-Air, California for $11 million (£8.8 million) in 2013 and made an agreement in which she could stay there until she died and the new owners could move in four months later, according to TMZ.com.

Gabor, who had been battling ill health for years, fell into a coma after suffering a heart attack and died on 18 December (16) at the age of 99, meaning Von Anhalt would have to vacate the premises by 17 April (17).

Von Anhalt, conservator of Gabor's estate, claimed in court documents he didn't have enough time to move out and has reportedly struck a deal with the new owners so he can stay for a further six months.

As part of the deal, the original selling price will be reduced by $300,000 (£240,000) and he will pay $1,000 (£800) a month in rent, according to the report.