Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower doesn't have to move out of her former home.

The iconic actress sold her Bel-Air estate for $11 million in 2013 and under the terms of the sale, she was allowed to stay there until she died, with the new owner taking possession four months later.

As Zsa Zsa passed away in December aged 99, her husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt was expected to vacate the house by April 17, but filed court documents in which he insisted that didn't give him enough time to find a new home.

According to TMZ, as conservator of Zsa Zsa's estate, Frederic has struck a deal with the buyers that will allow him to stay in the house for a further six months, at the bargain price of $1,000 a month.

And the original selling price of the estate has been slashed by $300,000 under the terms of the new agreement.

Zsa Zsa passed away after suffering a heart attack, but Frederic subsequently said she died ''without pain''.

He shared: ''She didn't scream or complain about anything. There is no pain pill in the house. She never had any pain over the years, it was just her blood pressure.

''The way I see it, when I felt her hand and it was cold already, she was slowly slipping away peacefully without pain and it was just the time for her to go. She wanted to go.''

Throughout her longstanding career, the Hungarian-American actress - whose film credits include 'Queen of Outer Space', 'Touch of Evil' and 'Death of a Scoundrel' - was best known for her celebrity lifestyle and is thought to be the first celebrity who was famous for being famous.

The actress had a string of health problems in her final years. In 2002, she was involved in a car crash in Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, where she was left partially paralysed and confined to a wheelchair.

In 2005 and again in 2007, she suffered strokes, and in 2010 she had hip replacement surgery after she fractured the joint, meaning she was in and out of hospital.

A year later, Zsa Zsa had to have her right leg amputated in life-saving surgery after it was infected with gangrene from what is believed to have started from a massive blood clot.

Just days after her 99th birthday last year, the actress was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties. She was later diagnosed with a feeding tube-related lung infection.

Her husband held birthday parties for the star each year for the last few years despite the Hollywood icon being unable to leave her bedroom.