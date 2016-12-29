Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt has reportedly lied about the stars attending her funeral.

The Hungarian-American actress passed away on December 18, but Frederic has angered Hollywood by claiming that the likes of Kris Jenner, Larry King, George Hamilton, Kathy Hilton, Carol Channing and Quincy Jones will all attend the event.

Zsa Zsa's former publicist Edward Lozzi told the New York Post newspaper: ''This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus.''

Edward claimed Frederic has been actively seeking to create interest in the funeral, with invites asking guests to ''Join us for the celebration of life.''

He said: ''He's invited the news, he's hired videographers. He's padded the press release on what big stars are going to be appearing so he gets more press.''

According to Edward, Frederic is seeking to make money out of the funeral, claiming he will release photographs from the event.

He said: ''This is his last hurrah, his last party to get the most money as possible. She was his golden goose.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Paris Hilton said that her late great-grandfather Conrad Hilton and Zsa Zsa were a ''beautiful couple''.

The former 'Simple Life' star claimed that the duo - who were married from 1942 until 1946 - were perfectly suited to one another.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Sad to hear the news of Zsa Zsa Gabor's passing. My great grandfather and her made such a beautiful couple. May she rest in peace. (sic)''

Zsa Zsa passed away at the age of 99 after suffering a heart attack, but Frederic subsequently said she died ''without pain''.

He shared: ''She didn't scream or complain about anything. There is no pain pill in the house. She never had any pain over the years, it was just her blood pressure.

''The way I see it, when I felt her hand and it was cold already, she was slowly slipping away peacefully without pain and it was just the time for her to go. She wanted to go.''