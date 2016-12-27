The 99-year-old actress fell into a coma after a cardiopulmonary arrest, according to official papers obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (27Dec16). There were two other contributing factors surrounding her death - coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease.

The Hungarian-born socialite, real name Sari Gabor, had been battling ill health for several years.

Meanwhile, a drama surrounding the celebrities listed as attendees at the actress' funeral has got Hollywood buzzing.

Zsa Zsa's former publicist Edward Lozzi has sent the producers of the event, planned for Friday (30Dec16), a cease and desist letter, urging them to remove his clients' names from the guest list.

He states: "The listings for the Zsa Zsa Gabor funeral services is inaccurate concerning the listed celebrities. A false media release is being sent to news agencies and celebrity publicists by the producers of this event containing the names of stars who have no intention of attending due to obvious circumstances.

"As per direction of Larry King, please remove Larry King’s name from the list as well as Ruta Lee, who will be on a cruise in Mexico waters. Also please remove Debbie Reynolds. Also remove Barbara Eden, Carol Channing and George Hamilton as per their request!!!!

"They did not give permission to use their names and are not pleased. They are NOT attending."

Lozzi reveals a "small private alternative memorial" for his former client and her "real family friends" is being planned at her gravesite in January (17).

The publicist also represented Gabor's late daughter Francesca Gabor Hilton.