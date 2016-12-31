Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband did not tell her about her amputated leg for three years.

Frederick Prinz von Anhalt - who the late actress tied the knot with in 1986 - gave the eulogy at her funeral, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Friday (30.12.16), where he made the startling admission.

He said: ''I told her that we were going to get an x-ray. She woke up and said, 'What happened?' I told her nothing.

''She was in the hospital for about 14 days. The wound was healing so fast, faster than we expected, it was just perfect. They wanted to keep us another two weeks and I said, 'No, we're going home.' So I took her home.''

''She didn't know the leg was gone. She found out three years later and it was my mistake because I tried to sit her up on the bed. All of a sudden she looked down and she said there's a leg missing. I said, 'No, the leg is there right in front of you. You don't need a leg.' And that's it. It was all OK. We went out and had fun. Everything was OK.''

Gabor - who died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack - had a string of health problems in her final years. In 2002, she was involved in a car crash in Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, where she was left partially paralysed and confined to a wheelchair.

In 2005 and again in 2007, she suffered strokes whilst in 2010, she had hip replacement surgery after she fractured the joint, meaning she was in and out of hospital.

A year later, Gabor had to have her right leg amputated in life-saving surgery after it was infected with gangrene from what is believed to have started from a massive blood clot.

Earlier this year, just days after her 99th birthday, Gabor was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties. She was later diagnosed with a feeding tube-related lung infection.

Her husband held birthday parties for the star each year for the last few years despite Gabor being unable to leave her bedroom.

Gabor - who is survived by her husband - outlived her only daughter Francesca Gabor Hilton, who sadly passed away in January 2015 at the age of 67 after suffering a huge stroke. She also outlived her sisters Eva and Magda, who died in 1995 and 1997 respectively.