The 99-year-old actress, who died after suffering a heart attack on 18 December (16), was remembered by Ed Benioff, the pastor at the Church of the Good Shepherd, as a "very sensitive and compassionate person" during the memorial service, which was streamed live via TMZ.

The pastor called Gabor a "Hollywood legend", who could sing, act and write, adding she "epitomised and personified Hollywood glamour".

Father Benioff also praised the actress for her quiet charitable efforts for the homeless.

Von Anhalt, Gabor's ninth husband, is also mourning the death of the couple's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt.

He was involved in a motorcycle accident on the day his mother died, and he never recovered from his injuries and passed away on Christmas Day (25Dec16).

Frederic insists he wasn't even aware his son was in California until he received a call from the coroner. He had no idea about the accident.

At his late wife's memorial, he thanked mourners for braving the rain and attending the service and talked about meeting Zsa Zsa in 1982, showing off the Neue Welt magazine cover which proclaimed the couple's romance following a photo opportunity von Anhalt set up.