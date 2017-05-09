Zooey Deschanel gave birth to a baby boy she has named Charlie Wolf Pechenik last week.

The 'New Girl' actress and her husband Jacob Pechenik - who already have a 22-month-old baby girl together called Elsie Otter - recently welcomed the latest addition to their family into the world in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the family told PEOPLE: ''Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.''

Zooey and Jacob have been dating since mid-2014, and got married in June 2015, but have made a conscious effort to keep their relationship as low-key as possible.

The duo tied the knot in a quietly-arranged ceremony in Austin, Texas, one month before the actress have birth to their first child.

Despite this, Zooey - who was married to Death Cab for Cutie vocalist Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012 - previously spoke about her daughter's unusual middle name, admitting she and her spouse wanted something ''wild'' to go with her ''classic'' first name.

Jokingly asked by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres if Otter is a family name, Zooey quipped: ''In a sense that we're all mammals.''

The 37-year-old actress subsequently added: ''We thought Elsie is a classic name - a lot of people have grandmas and aunts named Elsie. And then we were like the middle name can be a little bit like wild.

''We both found that we had a mutual love for otters. There were some more normal middle names ... but I saw that nobody else likely had the middle name 'Otter.'''

Zooey also admitted to experiencing some frustrations with her first pregnancy, including the ban on coffee and wine.

She shared: ''You can't eat so many things when you're pregnant! If I was vegan, I'd just be like ... ohhh.

''You can't have sushi. You can't have cheese that tastes good.

''You can have a little bit [of coffee], but I would have, like, four cups a day. And now I can have a half cup, which is a joke! It's a total joke!

''You can't have alcohol. I miss that, I like wine.''