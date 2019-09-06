Zooey Deschanel has split from Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage.
Zooey Deschanel has split from Jacob Pechenik.
The 'New Girl' star has ended her romance with her spouse after four years of marriage but they insist there is no animosity in their separation.
In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''
Zooey and Jacob - who share Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two, together - have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight but announced the arrival of their second child, Charlie, in a statement back in May 2017.
A spokesperson for the family said at the time: ''Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.''
Zooey chose to have otter as the middle name of her first child.
Explaining her choice at the time, she said: ''In a sense that we're all mammals. We thought Elsie is a classic name - a lot of people have grandmas and aunts named Elsie. And then we were like the middle name can be a little bit like wild. We both found that we had a mutual love for otters. There were some more normal middle names ... but I saw that nobody else likely had the middle name 'Otter.'''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Pineapple Express team McBride, Franco and director Green reunite for another freewheeling comedy, but fail...
From the director of Pineapple Express comes a new fantasy comedy film 'Your Highness' from...
Everyone who insists that romantic comedies have to be predictable and formulaic should see this...
Watch the trailer for (500) Days Of SummerAfter a chance meeting in the lift of...
This gentle romance is so wilfully quirky that it will drive some audiences a bit...
Everyone involved with Yes Man should have said no to the project. Don't make the...
You know that co-worker that comes in after a long, uneventful weekend and insists upon...