Zooey Deschanel is smitten with Jonathan Scott.

The 39-year-old actress started dating the 'Property Brothers' star earlier this month - less than a week after she announced her split from her husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage - and friends say the reality TV star is ''so sweet'' to Zooey.

A source told PEOPLE: ''He makes her laugh and he's so sweet to her. They bonded over shared love of music. He's very close to his family and loves children.''

Zooey - who is ''really happy and in a good place - and Jonathan first met when they filmed an episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, last month.

Although Scott, 41, lives in Las Vegas, he has been spending time in Los Angeles as he gets to know Zooey.

However, he has yet to meet her children, Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two.

Zooey and Jacob released a statement confirming their marriage split earlier this month.

In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.

''We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''

However, it has been claimed they had split up months before their statement was released.

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight but announced the arrival of their second child, Charlie, in a statement back in May 2017.

A spokesperson for the family said at the time: ''Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.''