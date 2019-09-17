Zooey Deschanel loves Jonathan Scott's ''sense of humour.''

The 39-year-old actress started dating the 'Property Brothers' star earlier this month - less than a week after she announced her split from her husband Jacob Pechenik following four years of marriage - after they met when they filmed an episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' with their siblings last month.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''They were doing 'Carpool Karaoke' and they had a really fun day. They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realised there was more to it. It's still a very new relationship. He has a great sense of humour. They have a lot of the same interests. They both love music and movies.''

Last week, pictures emerged of Zooey and Jonathan showing off some PDA as they arrived at Little Dom's restaurant in Silver Lake, California.

The photos no doubt rubbed salt in the wound for Jacob - who has Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two, with the 'New Girl' star - as just the week before Zooey released a statement confirming that they had decided to go their separate ways.

In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.

''We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''

However, it has been claimed they they had split up months before their statement.

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight but announced the arrival of their second child, Charlie, in a statement back in May 2017.

A spokesperson for the family said at the time: ''Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.''