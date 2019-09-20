Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott look ''really sweet together''.

The 39-year-old actress started dating the 'Property Brothers' star earlier this month - less than a week after she announced her split from her husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage - and eyewitnesses to their recent lunch date in Beverly Hills say the new couple are adorable together.

One source told E! News: ''They were really sweet together chatting over their meal and smiling at one another. They held hands and talked quietly when they left. She was looking up at him and smiling.''

Zooey is believed to be ''excited'' about her romance with Jonathan, 41, and the pair reportedly ''like each other a lot''.

Another source told the publication: ''They like each other a lot. They are still in the getting to know each other phase. She seems excited about him and that it's new and fun. They have a lot in common and it has surprised her that they have so many things to talk about.''

The 'New Girl' actress - who is ''really happy and in a good place'' - and Jonathan first met when they filmed an episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, last month.

Although Jonathan lives in Las Vegas, he has been spending time in Los Angeles as he gets to know Zooey, however he has yet to meet her children - Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - whom she has with estranged spouse Jacob.

Meanwhile, Zooey and Jacob released a statement confirming their marriage split earlier this month.

In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.

''We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''