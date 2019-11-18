Zooey Deschanel is Jonathan Scott's ''favourite person'' and they had a ''perfect date night'' in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Zooey Deschanel is Jonathan Scott's ''favourite person''.
The 'New Girl' actress is dating the 'Property Brothers' star and they had a ''perfect'' evening seeing the sights of his hometown of Las Vegas over the weekend, including Neon Museum's 'Lost Vegas: Tim Burton' exhibition and Jerry Seinfeld's comedy shw at Caesars Palace.
Jonathan shared a selfie which featured Zooey kissing him on the cheek and captioned the Instagram post: ''Simply a perfect date night. From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlasvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time [heart and smiling emojis] (sic)''
Zooey shared the same photo and, along with a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts, captioned it: ''Cutie''.
In response, Jonathan commented: ''You're my favorite person [heart eye emoji] (sic)''
The 41-year-old TV star's twin brother Drew also commented, writing, ''Totes adorbs'', while his wife Annalee Belle added a number of happy emojis to the post.
Last month, Zooey joined Jonathan at Drew and Annalee's Halloween fancy dress wedding.
The 39-year-old star - who dressed as Catwoman for the nuptials - shared a photo of their outfits the following day and wrote: ''It's the first time I've ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman. Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired! Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union! [heart emojis] (sic)''
The couple's relationship was revealed in September, less than a week after she announced she and husband Jacob Pechenik - the father of her kids Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - had split after four years of marriage.
Zooey and Jacob released a statement confirming the breakdown of their union.
In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.
''We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''
However, it has been claimed they had split up months before their statement was released.
