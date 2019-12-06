Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott had instant ''sparks'' when they met this summer.

The 38-year-old actress struck up a romance with the 'Property Brothers' star after filming James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' together earlier this year and the 41-year-old real estate guru has never felt a connection like theirs before.

He gushed to Daily Mail.com: ''We worked together on 'Carpool Karaoke'. That was the very first time we'd ever met, And it was, not gonna lie, it was simultaneous sparks. It was unlike anything I've ever experienced and it was pretty special.''

Jonathan is looking forward to a big family Christmas.

Asked if he'll be spending it with the 'New Girl' star, he said: ''Christmas is like our family holiday, so ya, definitely gonna be spending much time together as a family and caroling, and baking, and all the good stuff.''

Even if Zooey - who has children Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two, with estranged husband Jacob Pechenik - doesn't spend a lot of time with Jonathan over Christmas, he'll be watching her on TV in one of his favourite festive films.

He admitted: ''Elf is one of my favorite Christmas movies.''

The couple's relationship was revealed in September, less than a week after she announced she and her husband had split after four years of marriage.

Zooey and Jacob released a statement confirming the breakdown of their union.

In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.

''We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''

However, it has been claimed they had split up months before their statement was released.