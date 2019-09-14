Zooey Deschanel is dating Jonathan Scott.

The 39-year-old actress announced she had split from her husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage last week, and it seems she's already moved on as she's believed to be romancing 'Property Brothers' star Jonathan.

A source told People magazine: ''It's new, but they are having a lot of fun together.''

Whilst another source claimed the 'New Girl' star - who has Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two, with Jacob - met Jonathan whilst shooting an episode 'Carpool Karaoke', which featured Jonathan's brother Drew, and Zooey's sister Emily.

Drew had shared a picture of the quartet in the car on Instagram on August 5, and had captioned the photo: ''Brothers and sisters everybody sing. Quick, we need a band name for @carpoolkaraoke !!! #carpoolkaraoke #siblingsthatsing (sic)''

On Friday (13.09.19), pictures emerged of Zooey and the HGTV star showing off some PDA as they arrived at Little Dom's restaurant in Silver Lake, California.

The news comes just one week after Zooey and Jonathan announced they were separating.

In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight but announced the arrival of their second child, Charlie, in a statement back in May 2017.

A spokesperson for the family said at the time: ''Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.''