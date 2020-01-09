Zooey Deschanel ''brings out the best'' in her boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

The 'Property Brothers' star and the 39-year-old actress revealed their romance to the world back in September, and Jonathan has now said life with Zooey has ''been amazing'' so far, because she knows how to bring out his best sides.

He gushed during an appearance on the 'Today' show: ''[The romance has] been amazing. What [a] way to start off 2020 with a whole new path in life.

''People keep saying to me, like, 'Jonathan, you feel so alive.' I'm like, 'Was I a dud before? What happened?' I will admit she brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself.''

And even Jonathan's brother and co-star Drew Scott can't believe the change Zooey has had on her beau, as he said his hasn't seen his brother smile like this in a very long time'' and said it's ''amazing to see him so happy.''

The 'New Girl' star went public with her romance with Jonathan just one week after announced she and husband Jacob Pechenik - the father of her kids Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - had split after four years of marriage.

And the new couple found it funny when fans were shocked to see them together.

Jonathan explained earlier this week: ''I don't think it was expected.

''You know, what's really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone's like, 'She's dating who?!'''

Meanwhile, Jonathan has admitted he is smitten with the 'Elf' actress after dubbing her his ''favourite person''.

Zooey shared a photo of the pair and, along with a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts, captioned it: ''Cutie''.

In response, Jonathan commented: ''You're my favorite person [heart eye emoji] (sic)''