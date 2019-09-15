Zooey Deschanel's ex-husband insists their split was ''amicable''.

It was revealed the 'New Girl' star is dating 'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott, just a few days after she announced her split from Jacob Pechenik but Jacob insists everything is good between the former couple.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, he said: ''Everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together. We've been raising them and we're going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them ... I'm happy.''

A source previously revealed Zooey and Jonathan have started dating.

The insider said: ''It's new, but they are having a lot of fun together.''

On Friday (13.09.19), pictures emerged of Zooey and the HGTV star showing off some PDA as they arrived at Little Dom's restaurant in Silver Lake, California.

Zooey and Jacob announced they were separating with a statement.

In a joint message, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight but announced the arrival of their second child, Charlie, in a statement back in May 2017.

A spokesperson for the family said at the time: ''Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.''