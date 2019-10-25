Zoey Deutch could star in her own 'Zombieland' spin-off movie.

The 24-year-old actress plays Madison in 'Zombieland: Double Tap', and director Ruben Fleischer has revealed he would love to develop a spin-off film that focuses on Zoey's character.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruben explained: ''I would love to do a Madison standalone movie.

''So, I think that story remains to be written. That would be a fun thing to go find out. That actually would've been a good post-credit scene where those two [Madison and Berkeley] are in Babylon just being pretty dumb together.''

The original 'Zombieland' movie was released in 2009, and Ruben admitted there were various reasons as to why it's taken so long for the sequel to come to fruition.

He said: ''It was a combination of us wanting to pursue different worlds after the first one. I know I was curious to not just do the same movie again. I was excited to try my hand at other stuff.

''After I did that, I realised just how special the first one was and how lucky I was to have that be my first movie.

''So, after about five years, I talked to the studio about trying to get the sequel going, but Rhett [Reese] and Paul [Wernick] were very busy with 'Deadpool'. So, they worked as executive producers, and helped us crack the story.

''Then, we worked with a few different writers to get the script to a place, and every draft got better and better.''