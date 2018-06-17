Zoey Deutch's new movie is a ''love letter'' to her friends.

The 23-year-old actress stars in new romantic comedy 'Set It Up', which features two overworked personal assistants who conspire to set up their bosses in order to make their jobs easier and Zoey explained that she has many friends in similar positions and she wanted to make the movie for them.

Speaking of her research for the movie, she told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I interviewed a slew of overworked assistants and I asked them all to tell me their craziest stories. They were all anonymous. Some of them were embedded in the script, which was great. I also feel like this movie is in some ways a love letter to my friends who are tortured assistants as well because I'm 23 and a lot of my friends are in the early stages of being an assistant.''

Zoey and her co-star Glen Powell also spent some time with assistants at Hollywood agency CAA.

Writer Katie Silberman said: ''Glen and Zoey actually went and rolled calls at CAA and sat with all of the assistants and spent a lot of time with them, hearing all of their horror stories and war stories.''

Glen also revealed he relied on personal experience, from his own days as an assistant.

He said: ''I went to the talent agency and I took all of the assistants that worked there out to lunch and I let them just vent to me on all of the horrible things their bosses had done to them for the past few years. I wrote all of those down and then I worked my agent's desk for a few days. Actually, I was an assistant for a while, so I had enough horror stories. And then I went to a venture capital firm because my character works there. That horrible haircut that I have in the movie, that came from watching guys in real life actually have that haircut. It's called the Southern swoop and I wouldn't tell you to have it. It's not a good look.''