Zoey Deutch has joined the cast of 'Zombieland 2'.

The star of Netflix's 'Set It Up' is said to be joining a host of big names returning for the the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 horror comedy.

As reported by Variety, Deutch will appear alongside the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin as they reprise their roles from the original movie almost a decade ago.

While it's not known who she will be playing, it's said the film will be set in a post-apocalyptic world which sees slayers facing new breeds of zombies, as well as some fresh human survivors.

The first movie was a huge success when it was released, and in the US it over-performed with a US box office haul of $75 million on a budget of under $25 million.

Production is set to start in January 2019, and a release next October will mean the project - said to be titled 'Zombieland Too' - will fall on the 10th anniversary of its predecessor.

'Deadpool' writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will be back penning the scripts, while they will be reunited with director Ruben Fleischer at the helm.

Speaking last year, Wernick said: ''It is [in active development]. We're trying to get it going.

''All of our cast have read the script and love it. Reuben [Fleischer] is signed on. It's just a matter of making our cast deals and making it for a budget number.

''All the cast have become superstars now so, we made 'Zombieland' with 20 million, so it's trying to fit that financial model into the sequel model so it makes sense for the studio and being able to pay the actors what they now get paid and deserve to paid.''