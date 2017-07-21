Zoey Deutch will team up with Johnny Depp in forthcoming film 'Richard Says Goodbye'.
Zoey Deutch is to star in 'Richard Says Goodbye'.
The 22-year-old actress has landed a role in the drama movie alongside Johnny Depp, who is expected to play the titular Richard, a college professor who decides to live life on the wild side after he is diagnosed with a terminal illness.
According to Variety, Deutch will portray one of Richard's students.
Production on the motion picture is set to begin next month and will be directed by Wayne Roberts.
Deutch appeared in 'Before I Fall' earlier this year and will next be seen playing Oona O'Neill, the daughter of playwright Eugene O'Neill, in J.D. Salinger biopic 'Rebel in the Rye'.
Salinger will be portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, while Kevin Spacey, Sarah Paulson and Victor Garber are also part of the cast.
As always, Depp is set for a busy year. He will appear in 'Murder on the Orient Express' in late 2017, and 'LAbyrinth', in which he has been cast as Russell Poole, the detective who headed the investigation into the murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.
The 54-year-old actor will voice the role of Sherlock Gnomes in 'Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes' in 2018, and earlier this year, he reprised his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge'.
