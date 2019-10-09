Zoey Deutch says anxiety is her ''superpower'' and she sees it as one of her ''key motivators''.
The 24-year-old actor admits her condition can be ''debilitating'' sometimes but she also sees it as one of her ''key motivators''.
She said: ''I used to hold my breath from anxiety when I was a baby and it would make me faint. There are times when it's debilitating, and there are times when it makes me laugh, like in the car today when I lost the plot entirely. But I actually feel like my superpower is my anxiety. It's one of my key motivators, and it's at the centre of my ambition.''
And the 'Zombieland: Double Tap' star is ''nearing'' her a quarter life crisis.
She added to Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I think I'm nearing it ... or in it. There's nothing I can do. I just have to ride the wave. I fully have existential thoughts. What does it all mean? How are we here? What were we put on this earth to do? Then I'm like, 'Zoey, just stop.'''
Zoey previously confessed she is ''really ambitious'' with her career.
She said: ''I love what I do. I really do ... And I'm really ambitious. But ambition is a dirty word to some people. All it means is that you're willing to work hard to do what you love. [My mother] works harder than anyone I know. I remember when I was a kid, she never said, 'I'm so sorry I have to go to work.' She would just say, 'I love you, and I'm going to work.' We knew that she was proud of it, and she was also an excellent mother. There were no apologies necessary.''
