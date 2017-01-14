Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia have split up after over five years of dating.
The 'Year of Spectacular Men' co-stars - who started dating over five years ago - ended their relationship late last year, according to E! News.
A source told the publication that the split was ''amicable'' and added: ''They broke up four months ago and remain friends.''
Zoey, 22, and 24-year-old Avan first publicly confirmed their relationship by attending the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards together.
Both are being kept busy with their careers right now, as Zoey has two new movies, 'Before I Fall' and 'Rebel in the Rye' due to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month.
And Avan recently took to the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.
The pair will next be seen on the big screen together in the indie film 'The Year of Spectacular Men', directed by Zoey's sister Madelyn Deutch.
Speaking previously about their private relationship, Avan said: ''Maybe I've been lucky but I think that it's mostly a choice. I think if you continuously choose to court the public's attention to your relationship, you run the risk of asking them to pry more out of it, but it would also be a bit strange to totally ignore your significant other's existence in public as well.
''So just trying to find the line that's most comfortable is important. If you don't want to be a spectacle don't make it a spectacle, and hopefully mostly you'll be left alone.''
