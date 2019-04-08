Zoe Saldana says she is ''very proud'' of Disney executives for rehiring James Gunn to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' despite his controversial old tweets as it shows ''redemption'' is allowed.
The 40-year-old actress - who plays Gamora in the films - is glad to see the 52-year-old filmmaker back at the helm of the upcoming movie after he was previously fired when a string of controversial old tweets resurfaced.
She told the New York Daily News: ''I was very proud of Disney and all of the executives there. They're sending a very strong message that, yes, accountability is important. It is a must. We're not going to surrender that moving forward. But when the opportunity presents itself where it's just the first step, redemption must be the second step.''
James was rehired last month and took to Twitter to share the news.
He wrote: ''I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months. I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.''
When James was fired, the movie's stars including Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista all called for him to be reinstated.
They said in a statement at the time: ''We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time, we've been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.''
