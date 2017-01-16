Actress Zoe Saldana is facing a backlash from fans online after blaming Hollywood "bullies" for Donald Trump's controversial election as U.S. president.
The Avatar star aired her beliefs in a candid interview with French news outlet AFP, claiming celebrities throwing their support behind Trump's rival Hillary Clinton did little to help the Democrat in the November (16) election after continually blasting the billionaire businessman and reality TV boss, hurling insults at him on social media and at campaign rallies.
"We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies," Saldana said. "We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises."
Her comments were met with mixed reactions from followers on social media, with many upset with Zoe's apparent sympathy for Trump, who has repeatedly been accused of using bullying tactics himself.
"Officially Boycotting @ZoeSaldana for her views on trump. No #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 and No #InfinityWar for me," shared one fan, as another user wrote, "Zoe Saldana said hollywood bullied trump but trump has been bullying people all over the United States".
"I'm not mad (at) Zoe Saldana's comments because I get where she's coming from," tweeted one follower. "But this colorblind kumbaya BS (bulls**t) she believes about Trump is sad".
However, some more conservative supporters applauded Saldana for her honesty.
One stated, "Wow... For this reason alone I will be in attendance for GOTG2 (Guardians of the Galaxy 2)! Kudos @zoesaldana !! #liberalhypocrisy", and another remarked, "@zoesaldana isn't wrong. The #regressiveleft people in Hollywood tend to bully those they don't like or disagree with."
Saldana has yet to respond to the heavy criticism.
