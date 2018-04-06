Zoe Saldana doesn't like posing for selfies when her children are around because it sends a ''confusing'' message.
Zoe Saldana won't take selfies with fans because she doesn't want to confuse her sons.
The 'Avatar' actress - who has three-year-old twins Bowie and Cy and Zen, 15 months, with husband Marco Perego - is pleased people are understanding when she explains that posing for pictures with ''strangers'' sends mixed messages to her kids.
She told PorterEdit magazine: ''It has been confusing to the boys when they see us approached for a picture; it shifts their behaviour.
''So I talk to that person: 'I'm teaching my sons about strangers, and [taking a picture with you] will be very confusing to them.' The response is 100% receptive. People go, 'My God, we get it,' and walk away, knowing why I turned them down.''
Zoe previously admitted her ''greatest wish'' is that her children don't grow up ''feeling conscious'' about the colour of their skin.
She said: ''My greatest wish for my kids is that they never grow up feeling conscious of the colour of their skin, or where their parents come from or that they can achieve anything in life.''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star lost her father when she was quite young and her sons have made her rethink how she views boys and men.
She previously said: ''I lost my dad very early on and even though I had a lot of male mentors in my life, either by family or being friends or just educators that inspired me, I still went through my aggressive stage in my 20s of forcefully being a feminist.
''You know, I'm a feminist because I have to fight men and everything and it's not until the universe with its way of being ironic, blessed me with raising men that I realised I am so humbled. I couldn't be more in awe of who they are their natures as boys. We put so much pressure on them.
''Through our nurture we tamper so much. So I've been leaning in on the books and talking to parents of boys, getting any advice from fathers and mothers that we can grab. My husband and I are sponges because we are determined to raise happy, stress-free men.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...