Zoe Saldana has slammed fake nude pictures of herself as ''violating, offensive, and insulting for women'', after they began circulating on social media.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress was horrified to find someone had been editing her face onto nude pictures and claiming they were her images, and has now taken to social media to slam the perpetrator, insisting she will not ''suffer in silence''.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Zoe wrote: ''Whoever the f**k you are, stop posting this false picture of me. I have never, nor will I ever have pictures like these taken of my body or myself. This is not a real picture for anyone reading this. This is violating, offensive and insulting for women.''
The 41-year-old beauty went on to issue a stern warning to those who circulate the fake pictures.
She added: ''I will report you immediately, let it be known I am no victim and I do not suffer in silence. I defend myself and defend all women that cannot speak for themselves. You will not hide like a coward on this platform and think you can get away with it.''
And although Zoe's body isn't the one in the images, she does take pride in the way she looks, as she previously said she put herself on a ''strict'' diet when she was younger because she believed having a fit body would lead to greater accomplishments in other areas of her life.
She said: ''When I was younger, I was more strict. I felt I needed to control that part of my life in order to feel I was going to be successful at something - because we often equate success with our physical beauty. It's so f***ed up!''
But now, Zoe is more forgiving with her diets and says she finds ''strength'' in being a mother of three to her sons, five-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and two-year-old Zen.
The 'Avatar' star - who has her sons with her husband Marco Perego - said: ''My boys are a constant source of strength for me. They keep me on my toes, reminding me how much I still have to learn and grow as a person.''
