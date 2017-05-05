Zoe Saldana was ''shocked'' when Britney Spears revealed she was pregnant with twins.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' actress has confirmed that while she had consciously remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy news, Britney accidentally made the announcement for her.

Asked about the rumour by a caller on 'Watch What Happens Live', Zoe - who gave birth to twin sons Bowie and Cy in 2014 - said: ''It's so true.

''But, literally in the way that it happened was so innocent that I never thought of holding her accountable for anything.''

Zoe spoke to Britney about her pregnancy during a flight from Los Angeles to New York, but she never thought the pop star would let the news slip during a subsequent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The actress explained: ''She has two boys and I was having twins. We had a beautiful talk and I forgot. It never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything.

''We weren't trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.''

Zoe - who starred alongside Britney in the 2002 movie 'Crossroads' - said that the blonde beauty's mistake was typical of her.

Clarifying what she meant, Zoe said: ''I don't mean that in a negative way because she lives her life in such truth.

''I was shocked because we weren't ready to sort of share that, but it was Britney, so it was OK.''

Meanwhile, Zoe recently admitted that starring in action movies has prepared her to be outnumbered by boys at home.

The Hollywood star - who has a third son called Zen, who was born in February, with her husband Marco Perego - has admitted her on-screen roles in films like 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' have served as good preparation for her.

Asked about her on-set experiences of working with a predominantly male cast, Zoe joked: ''I'm used to it. I've done all these action movies that I'm usually outnumbered [in], you know?''