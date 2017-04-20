Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana has joked that starring in action movies has prepared her to be outnumbered by boys at home.
The 38-year-old actress - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and another son called Zen, who was born in February, with her husband Marco Perego - has admitted her on-screen roles in films like 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' have prepared her for life with her three boys.
She joked: ''I'm used to it. I've done all these action movies that I'm usually outnumbered [in], you know?''
But Zoe - who has reprised the role of Gamora for the new Marvel movie - revealed she has a plan in place to exact her revenge on her children later in their lives.
She told ET Online: ''Once they grow up and they become dudes, I'm gonna rub it in their face. I'm gonna be so girly, they're gonna be annoyed by their mom every single day.''
Earlier this month, Zoe said she is looking forward to the ''challenge'' of raising three sons.
The actress - who was born into a ''family of women'' - revealed she is excited to ''explore the opposite sex from the inception''.
Zoe explained: ''It's funny - people tell me this all the time, 'You have a house full of boys.' I'm excited, I'm curious, I'm nervous, but I'm accepting this challenge. I come from a family of women, of matriarchs, and we've survived many things. We've learnt. We've overcome. We've achieved.
''I'm just excited about this adventure and getting to explore the opposite sex from the inception. The moment I found out I was pregnant with twin boys, I thought I was empathetic towards men [already, but] the empathy that grew in me and the curiosity to get to know men more is infinite.''
