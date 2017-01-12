Actress Zoe Saldana is getting animated to join the voice cast of the forthcoming My Little Pony film.
The project already boasts Liev Schreiber, Emily Blunt, Taye Diggs, Kristin Chenoweth, Uzo Aduba, and Michael Pena, and singer Sia became the latest big name to sign on in July (16).
Now Saldana will add her star power to the picture, which will be directed by Jayson Thiessen from a screenplay by Meghan MCCarthy, who writes and produces the animated series My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, reports Variety.com.
My Little Pony: The Movie is set to be released in October (17).
The film won't be Saldana's first animated role - she previously voiced the character of Maria in 2014's The Book of Life, while she also reprised her part as Uhura for the Star Trek video game in 2013.
