Zoe Saldana uses 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to get her children to eat their vegetables.

The 38-year-old actress - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and two-month-old Zen with her husband Marco Perego - has developed an ingenious way of getting her kids to eat their greens as her three boys think her character in the hit movie, Gamora, is related to the Hulk.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: ''My kids think that [her character is] related to the Hulk, so I'm using it, and I'm getting them to eat their vegetables.

''I even go as far as I go behind this wall, and I'm like, 'I'm going to go call the Hulk because you guys are not eating your veggies and he's going to come and take your toys.'''

Meanwhile, the 'Live by Night' star previously insisted she is looking forward to the ''challenge'' of raising three sons.

She said: ''It's funny - people tell me this all the time, 'You have a house full of boys.' I'm excited, I'm curious, I'm nervous, but I'm accepting this challenge. I come from a family of women, of matriarchs, and we've survived many things. We've learnt. We've overcome. We've achieved.

''I'm just excited about this adventure and getting to explore the opposite sex from the inception. The moment I found out I was pregnant with twin boys [Cy and Bowie, now two-years-old], I thought I was empathetic towards men [already, but] the empathy that grew in me and the curiosity to get to know men more is infinite.''

And Zoe wants to encourage people to seek ''alternative ways'' to start a family.

She shared: ''This is something we're being very meticulous about because of the process of how we completed our family. When we're there, when the time comes and our third baby is a little older, and all the forces that helped us have him with us are comfortable then we will share it because we know it would be very positive and inspiring to many families that are looking to complete themselves and are not able to do it in the conventional way.''