Zoe Saldana put herself on a ''strict'' diet when she was younger, as she believed having a fit body would lead to greater accomplishments in other areas of her life.
Zoe Saldana put herself on a ''strict'' diet when she was younger.
The 39-year-old actress has revealed she used to restrict her diet when she was first starting out her acting career, as she believed having a fit body would lead to greater accomplishments in other areas of her life.
She said: ''When I was younger, I was more strict. I felt I needed to control that part of my life in order to feel I was going to be successful at something - because we often equate success with our physical beauty. It's so f***ed up!''
But now, Zoe is more forgiving with her diets and says she finds ''strength'' in being a mother of three to her sons, three-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and 16-month-old Zen.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star - who has her sons with her husband Marco Perego - said: ''My boys are a constant source of strength for me. They keep me on my toes, reminding me how much I still have to learn and grow as a person.''
When she gets the time in between her hectic life as a movie star and mother, Zoe uses her experience from her time as a ballet dancer to keep her body in shape, and takes a moment to stretch with yoga exercises.
Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she said: ''I love having that kind of intimacy with my body and getting my body to do things I never thought I could do.
''I often take for granted how helpful stretching and breathing exercises are. Yoga reminds me to breathe and slow down.''
Zoe's health comments come after she revealed in an interview last year that she doesn't have time to hit the gym much these days, and so focuses on healthy eating instead.
She said: ''I can't work out regularly, so I compensate by eating a lot healthier than I might otherwise. Once you have relatively healthy eating habits, your workout can become playing with your kids, strolling around the neighbourhood, playing airplane or just changing diapers.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...