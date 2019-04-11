Zoe Saldana's own mother mistakes her for Thandie Newton, and always congratulates her when she sees 'Westworld' - which Thandie stars in - on TV.
Zoe Saldana's own mother mistakes her for Thandie Newton.
The 40-year-old actress has said her likeness to the 'Westworld' star is so uncanny, that even her own mother often calls her to congratulate her on roles she never took part in.
She said: ''My mum still thinks that I'm in 'Westworld'.
''I'm like, 'Years ago, you thought that I was in 'Traffic.' I'm like, 'Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton.' And then again, she was like, 'Your show is on HBO!' And I was like, 'Which one?' She goes, 'Westworld!' I was like, 'When are you going to understand I am not Thandie Newton!'''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star recalled the story to Thandie when they met at an awards ceremony ''a couple years ago'', and says that whilst the 46-year-old actress was confused at the time, they're now ''friends''.
Speaking as she appeared on 'The Late Late show with James Corden', Zoe added: ''And then I met Thandie at the Golden Globes a couple years ago and I hugged her. I kind of scared her because I didn't tell her why I was invading her space. I was just like, 'Oh my god, please tell me that people confuse you with me.' And she's like, 'Who are you?'
''But we text now! We're friends. So we're sisters.''
Meanwhile, Zoe recently revealed she likes to tease her own brood - twins Cy and Bowie, four, and Zen, two, whom she has with her husband Marco Perego - about how ''exhausting'' it is to be their mother.
She said: ''I love complaining about the fact that I'm exhausted and I'm tired. Sometimes [my sons] are mean, and the moment you kinda go, 'Be nice to Momma' and ... 'I can't repeat this anymore,' they turn back and they just do it. You repurpose, and you're kind of inspired and you go, 'I'm so happy I have little boys.'''
