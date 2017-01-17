Zoe Saldana thinks it would ''unforgivable'' if she left her two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie behind when she had to travel for work.
Zoe Saldana thinks it would be ''unforgivable'' if she left her children behind when she travelled for work.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star tries her best to bring her two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie - who she has with her husband Marco Perego - with her when they are working away.
She said: ''I've always believed in the power of having people around you who support you and make you better. We shift tasks around so Marco and I can have time together. Our [life coach] is teaching us to find a way to live a high quality life so we can afford to be rested.
''It's very stressful. But it would be more taxing on my heart if I left them behind. My husband can't do it either. It's unforgivable. Once they start school, that takes precedence. But for now, where I go, they go.''
And the 38-year-old actress won't be posting her children's faces on her social media account as she wants them to make that decision for themselves when they're older.
She added: ''It has to do with respecting who they are. They're too young to tell me how they would feel. They don't know if they're comfortable with that. It's too violating.
''I can share them to the point that my husband and I are comfortable. I've never felt the impulse to show their faces. The trolling online is pretty disgraceful. I'm giving them a chance to have their own life.''
And Zoe has learned to accept who she is but admits it can be tough at times because ''we're all victims of body shaming''.
She told Yahoo Style: ''It comes from accepting who you are, as you are. I've been around women my whole life. We're all victims of body shaming. We're all abusers of self.
''As long as we practice every day being kind to each other and understand that what is being sold to you and expected of you - it's unreal. It's inaccurate. Once you learn that, you start working with what you have. You start to curate the kind of information you want in your life.''
