Zoe Saldana took ''two and a half years'' to get the voice right for Adelina Fortnight in the animated adventure 'Missing Link'.
Zoe Saldana took ''two and a half years'' to get the voice for her 'Missing Link' character right.
The 40-year-old actress appears in the stop-motion movie as Adelina Fortnight and revealed that this project took ''a little more time'' than any other animation she's done before as the story was ''continuously being shaped'' by writer-and-director Chris Butler
Speaking at a 'Missing Link' media event in Los Angeles, she said: ''It took a little more time than the animation projects I've been part of before. One animation I did in a year and a half, this one took two-and-a-half-years I believe of going back into the studio and recording her voice. Sometimes the tweaks were happening because Adelina and the story was continuously being shaped even though Chris Butler had a clear idea of what the story was.''
The family flick follows Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) a furry 8 feet tall mythical creature as he meets Adeline and explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) who guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star explained that it was the character's accent which took so long to perfect as it needed to correctly portray her ''dynamic'' with other characters.
She said: ''Her accent. At first Chris really wanted her to have a dense accent and then in our following recording session, he knew that he wanted to shave it off a little bit and still have Adelina feel comfortable navigating the English language and conveying her feelings. It was very important that her dynamic toward Lionel was evident. So, I liked those little adjustments that Chris continued to make for her.''
