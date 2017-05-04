Zoe Saldana has ''love and respect'' for Kurt Russell for raising another man's children.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star gushed about her co-star for raising his partner Goldie Hawn's children - Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson - like they are his own.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Every time I see them on TV or on the red carpet, they're my favourites.

''I have a great deal of empathy, and love, and respect for a man that raises another man's children. And this man has excelled at it for decades and his children praise him for it every single day.''

Goldie and Kurt - who also have son Wyatt together - are set to get their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars together at a joint ceremony and quipped the event will be all the more ''interesting'' because they haven't tied the knot yet.

She said: ''We're gonna have our friends there, old friends, it'll be very nice. It's been such a long time since we ever did anything like this. People look and say, 'You mean you don't have one yet?' No we don't, actually.

''It's really funny, you know, because we never got married, so this is really kind of an interesting little ceremony. It's really kind of great. We're [getting] our stars together and it's kind of a celebration of the two of us!''

And Goldie previously says the key to being happy is to ''constantly work'' on her relationship.

She shared: ''We have our ups and downs like everybody else. You have to want to stay together, and we really want to. Therefore you work to be together.

''The ups and downs of life are there. It is not always happy. What we want to help children with is, just because you feel sad or happy or depressed doesn't mean that is who you are. We want them to know, 'I am really sad right now but I am not a sad person.' I always wanted to understand the causes of happiness. I'm a bit of a scientist I guess you could say.''