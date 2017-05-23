Zoe Saldana's ''greatest wish'' is that her children don't grow up ''feeling conscious'' about the colour of their skin.

The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' star - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and three-month-old Zen with her husband Marco Perego - wants her children to grow up to believe they can do anything they set their mind to.

She said: ''My greatest wish for my kids is that they never grow up feeling conscious of the colour of their skin, or where their parents come from or that they can achieve anything in life.''

And Zoe's mother Asalia instilled the same positive thoughts into her as a young girl.

She added to People magazine: ''She would always tell me, 'Zoe, Zoe, Zoe. I hope you like them' [when meeting new people]. And for some reason, it was always to remind me what I have to feel and think about others matters just as much as what they have to feel and think of me.''

Meanwhile, Zoe previously revealed she was bullied as a child for speaking English rather than talking in Spanish.

She explained: ''It was a very traumatising time for me because I didn't know how to stand up for myself. I was never equipped, trained or taught to defend myself. My mother never raised me believing that I was different, so the moment me and my sisters started getting attacked, shock was the first reaction.

''Bullies can reach a depth within you that may cause irreparable damage. There were years that I felt ashamed of myself, thinking, 'I should have known better, I should have always stood up for myself.'''