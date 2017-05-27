Zoe Saldana has a ''fear of missing out'' as an actress.

The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' star admits her job is a bit of a ''mix'' as she has a ''certain level of anxiety'' and a ''desire'' to create and be artistic.

She said: ''The life of an actor is always a mix. There's a fear of missing out, a certain level of anxiety and a desire to create. I like to be artistic in everything I do.''

And the 38-year-old actress - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and newborn son Zen with her husband Marco Perego - admits both her children and her career all came about at the same time.

She added: ''My career and the kids really all happened together at the same time. You can't expect your career to be super high all the time, and you can't say no when opportunities like this come along. But I find myself really looking forward to downtime.

''I thought that mothers were the ones who really felt the separation from their kids. But I've seen the pain in a father's eyes when they've been away. It is universal for parents, not just for women.''

And Zoe feels blessed to have a lot of people in her life who can help her raise her children.

She told the Summer issue of C magazine: ''I have a lot of great people helping me raise my children, and also a partner in life. Lately, I understand how much you need this. You have a responsibility to show up - you can't think twice about it,'' she adds. ''And in that way, I'm really leaning in.''