Zoe Saldana works out by playing with her children.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is extremely busy balancing her home life and her career that she doesn't have time to do traditional exercising and instead uses the time she bonds with her three sons - two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and three-month-old Zen - to stay fit.

She said: ''I can't work out regularly, so I compensate by eating a lot healthier than I might otherwise.

''Once you have relatively healthy eating habits, your workout can become playing with your kids, strolling around the neighborhood, playing airplane, or just changing diapers.''

And just like any woman, Zoe feels the pressure to be perfect all the time but chooses to ignore it.

She added: ''If we could design ourselves, we'd all be perfect. But we can't, so why be unhappy about it? I've never wanted different hair or my body any other shape. And I've never thought of a person as ugly unless they opened their mouth and their heart was full of venom.''

The 38-year-old actress doesn't believe in diets and would rather eat everything in moderation.

She told the new issue of Shape magazine: ''I don't believe in cheat days because I don't believe in diets. I try not to deprive my body of anything, because the moment I have just salads and protein for a few days, I crave carbs. But when I eat everything in balance, I think less about food and more about everything else. It's about eating to live, not living to eat ...

''If my husband and I had different professions, where we didn't need to shop in supermarkets and could live more naturally, we could eat more sustainably. I grew up partially in the Dominican Republic, and I remember what eating was like when my grandma would pick herbs from her garden and we'd get seafood that had been caught that morning. Life was very simple and much healthier. It's not that I like to eat superlight, just superclean. I like food that is fresh. I don't go for things that come in can - and I'm losing trust in things that come in plastic.''