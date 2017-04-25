Zoe Saldana has suggested the fourth 'Avengers' movie will be titled 'Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet'.

The 38-year-old actress plays Gamora in the Marvel movies and Zoe has seemingly let slip the name of the much-anticipated 'Avengers' movie, which will follow 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Speaking during the promotional campaign for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Zoe told the BBC: ''I think that the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to 'Infinity War's, like, the first part. And we all have to go back for 'Gauntlet' later this year.''

By contrast, Kevin Feige - who is the president of the Marvel Universe - recently insisted he won't reveal the full title of the fourth 'Avengers' movie because it would serve as a spoiler for the upcoming third film.

Asked if revealing the title for 'Avengers 4' - which was previously known as 'Avengers: Infinity War Part 2' - would be a spoiler, he replied: ''Yeah, for sure.''

Kevin also teased the future of the Marvel movies, revealing the franchise will move in a noticeably different direction after the fourth 'Avengers' film.

He explained: ''We've had people under contract for certain films, then we've had new ideas and new directions like 'Captain America: Civil War' like we wanted to do and we've been lucky enough to make new contracts.

''Or 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', the cast has been awesome in their enthusiasm for the direction and the storylines that we've been telling.

''Certainly as we get to 'Infinity War' there is a sense of climax if not a conclusion to, but the time we're at untitled 'Avengers 4' the 22 movies that have encompassed the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

''And what happens after that will be very different. I don't know if it's Phase 4, it might be a new thing.''