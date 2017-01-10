Zoe Saldana ''really hopes'' there will be a fourth 'Star Trek' movie after the third instalment 'Star Trek Beyond' failed to impress at the box office.
Zoe Saldana ''really hopes'' there will be a fourth 'Star Trek' movie.
The 38-year-old actress has taken on the role of the translator and communications officer Nyota Uhura in the movie reboot of the popular sci-fi franchise, and has said she ''would always come back'' to do another movie despite 'Star Trek Beyond' having a disappointing box office turn out.
Asked by IGN.com if there would ever be a 'Star Trek 4', Zoe said: ''I hope there is, I really hope there is. It'd be crazy to limit the longevity of a show that has had a 50-year life and on to stop just because they had a bad box office turnout, especially with people talking about how amazing this one was.
''I would always come back. To get an opportunity to be with all my friends until we're 50-60, I would be so happy.''
And it isn't just Zoe who seems excited for a possible return of the U.S.S Enterprise crew, as Chris Hemsworth - who provided his voice in the second instalment 'Star Trek Into Darkness' for the role of George Kirk, the father of Captain James T. Kirk - said franchise producer J.J. Abrams had ''an amazing pitch'' for the next chapter.
He said: ''I've spoken to J.J., and he has an amazing pitch on the whole thing.''
If 'Star Trek 4' does go ahead, it will be the first in the rebooted franchise - which started with 'Star Trek' in 2009 - to not feature Anton Yelchin as navigator Ensign Pavel Chekov, after he tragically died when he was trapped by his own car in a freak accident on the driveway of his Los Angeles home in June.
And J.J. Abrams previously said he wouldn't be recasting the role out of respect to the late star.
He said: ''There's no replacing him. There's no recasting. I can't possibly imagine that, and I think Anton deserves better.''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Love and family can be a difficult thing to manage. For Cam Stuart (Mark Ruffalo),...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
In Mexico, two best friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) fall in love...