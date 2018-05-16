Zoe Saldana is raising her children - Cy and Bowie, three, and Zen, one - in a gender-neutral household so they won't grow up thinking women are ''so annoying''.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star doesn't want her sons - Cy and Bowie, three, and Zen, one - to grow up thinking women are ''so annoying''.
She said: ''That 'Mom's the boss' thing is not going to happen in our family, because that means he's the fun one, the good guy, while I'm the disciplinarian. I don't want my kids to look at women like, 'Oh, god, they're so annoying! They always come with structure.'''
And the 39-year-old actress praised her husband Marco Perego for being the ''most perfect partner'' she could have ever dreamed of.
She added to Women's Health magazine: ''I have the most perfect partner in my life. I've never met a male like my husband, who [believes] any woman is naturally his equal.''
Meanwhile, Zoe previously admitted her ''greatest wish'' is that her children don't grow up ''feeling conscious'' about the colour of their skin.
She said: ''My greatest wish for my kids is that they never grow up feeling conscious of the colour of their skin, or where their parents come from or that they can achieve anything in life ... [My mother] would always tell me, 'Zoe, Zoe, Zoe. I hope you like them' [when meeting new people]. And for some reason, it was always to remind me what I have to feel and think about others matters just as much as what they have to feel and think of me.''
And Zoe says she was bullied as a child for speaking English rather than talking in Spanish.
She explained: ''It was a very traumatising time for me because I didn't know how to stand up for myself. I was never equipped, trained or taught to defend myself. My mother never raised me believing that I was different, so the moment me and my sisters started getting attacked, shock was the first reaction. Bullies can reach a depth within you that may cause irreparable damage. There were years that I felt ashamed of myself, thinking, 'I should have known better, I should have always stood up for myself.'''
