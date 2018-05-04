Zoe Saldana paid tribute to her family - her husband Marco Perego and their children, three-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and Zen, 14 months - as she collected her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star brought her husband Marco Perego and their children - three-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and Zen, 14 months - to the ceremony, where she was handed the honour.
Accepting the star, she said: ''You are my everything. Every day you remind me to appreciate life's journey. You keep me grounded. And you help me slow down when I need to take in a moment. You keep yearning to continue making art. You're that voice in my heart that keeps telling me mend your life, love what you do and do what you love. So thank you, I'm taking this moment in. But you know what makes me most excited when I wake up? The three masterpieces that we have created: Zen, Cy, and Bowie. Mama te quiere, I love you.''
James Cameron and Mila Kunis made speeches at the event, where they both touched on Zoe's most important role - her role as a mother.
Mila said: ''I admire you as a person, a wife, a sister, a mother, a businesswoman and an actress. While the world knows you for the characters you have played, I have the privilege of knowing the working mom behind-the-scenes.''
Whilst James added: ''For Zoe, the role that she cares about the most is mother. Somehow she does all these amazing things while being a mom to three young boys. And like I said, she's a force of nature. Fortunately, she has a great supportive partner in life, her husband Marco.''
