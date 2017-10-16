Zoe Saldana's body has changed as she's got older, but she tries not to worry about it.
Zoe Saldana isn't ''defined'' by her age.
The 39-year-old actress - who has sons Bowie and Cy, two, and seven-month-old Zen with husband Marco Perego - has found her body changing as she gets older, but she tries to look on the positive side rather than worry about what she's ''lost''.
She said: ''I try to look at age as just a number rather than it defining me. Of course with each passing year I've noticed my body changing, but rather than focusing on what I may have lost I try to focus on what I've gained through those years. I try to have some grace and thanks for all that this body has given me.''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has had to hone her beauty routine now she's a busy mother to three young children and has minimalised her regime to the ''basics''.
She told People magazine: ''It's all about time management when you have three boys under three. These boys have definitely made me a pro of the get out of bed and go method which is the basics: moisturiser with sunscreen, a light concealer, blush and a good lip. That can get me through most days!''
Zoe previously admitted that her ''greatest wish'' is that her children don't grow up ''feeling conscious'' about the colour of their skin.
She said: ''My greatest wish for my kids is that they never grow up feeling conscious of the colour of their skin, or where their parents come from or that they can achieve anything in life.''
And Zoe's mother Asalia instilled the same positive thoughts into her as a young girl.
She added: ''She would always tell me, 'Zoe, Zoe, Zoe. I hope you like them' [when meeting new people]. And for some reason, it was always to remind me what I have to feel and think about others matters just as much as what they have to feel and think of me.''
