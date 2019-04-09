Zoe Saldana ''loves complaining'' about being a mother to her three sons.

The 40-year-old actress has twins Cy and Bowie, four, and Zen, two, with her husband Marco Perego, and has said she loves nothing more than complaining about how ''exhausted'' she is, because it means her brood has to be nice to her.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I love complaining about the fact that I'm exhausted and I'm tired. Sometimes [my sons] are mean, and the moment you kinda go, 'Be nice to Momma' and ... 'I can't repeat this anymore,' they turn back and they just do it. You repurpose, and you're kind of inspired and you go, 'I'm so happy I have little boys.'''

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star admitted last year that she and her spouse are raising their little ones in a gender neutral environment.

She said at the time: ''My husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to woman and vice versa. I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don't know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We're so of a very gender-fluid household. I think it's important to raise boys in that environment and girls as well.''

And Zoe also admitted her boys taught her how to ''be nice'', since she says she'd ''forgotten'' how to sit down and play with her brood after getting so caught up in teaching them important life lessons.

She said: ''As mommies sometimes we forget that. We're caught raising and teaching and disciplining and cooking and cleaning and not enough time to play. I think that my kids always remind me when I'm being too boring. They go, 'Mama, be nice, sit down and play with me.' That's what they're teaching me.''