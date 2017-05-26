Zoe Saldana lets her sons run free around her house.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is a mum to infant son Zen and two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie with her husband Marco Perego and whilst she lets her kids roam where they want in her house, she admits she tries to avoid playdates because she doesn't want other parents to get angry at them for being so loud.

She said: ''Our kids are free. We're rambunctious. We're a loud family, and we don't stop from 5am to 9pm.

''And literally, we just don't have any play dates. You can always come to our house, our doors are open.

''But we don't ever want them to be exposed to negligence or to someone getting angry with them for just being boys.''

Zoe lost her father when she was quite young and her sons have made her rethink how she views boys and men.

She added to People magazine: ''I lost my dad very early on and even though I had a lot of male mentors in my life, either by family or being friends or just educators that inspired me, I still went through my aggressive stage in my 20s of forcefully being a feminist.

''You know, I'm a feminist because I have to fight men and everything and it's not until the universe with its way of being ironic, blessed me with raising men that I realised I am so humbled. I couldn't be more in awe of who they are their natures as boys. We put so much pressure on them.

''Through our nurture we tamper so much. So I've been leaning in on the books and talking to parents of boys, getting any advice from fathers and mothers that we can grab. My husband and I are sponges because we are determined to raise happy, stress-free men.''