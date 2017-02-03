The actress, along with co-stars Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, has recently filmed the next three instalments of the Avatar series, but is now breaking out of her blue make-up to play a black-ops assassin.

And Zoe is no stranger to the genre, having previously starred as an assassin in Colombiana, Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Neytiri in Avatar.

John MCClain has penned the script, after Fundamental Films acquired the film rights in October 2016. Hummingbird was previously on Hollywood's infamous Black List; a list of the most-liked motion picture screenplays not yet produced.

Swedish duo Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom are directing the feature, which has been described as in the same vein as Scarlett Johansson's 2014 thriller Lucy and John Wick, the Keanu Reeves action vehicle.

The story focuses on 38-year-old Zoe's character finding out that she's more than just a hired gun, but an entirely new breed of weapon. As well as starring in the feature, Zoe will also be acting as executive producer, making the movie through her production company Cinestar Pictures.

Gary Glushon from Fundamental Films and Broken Road's Jeremy Stein will also act as executive producers, while Fundamental's Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon, along with Todd Garner from Broken Road, will be producing.

No release date has yet been given.

Zoe has previously spoken about how her background in ballet has helped her prep for her numerous action roles.

"Dancing for the length of time that I did, it centred me in such a way to be really in tune with my body, and I just feel like I'm physically able to do things because of my ballet background," she told The Daily Beast. "Without ballet, I don't think I'd look graceful at all on screen."