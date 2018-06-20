Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana - who is married to Italian artist Marco Perego - has revealed she is raising her sons in a gender-fluid environment.
The 40-year-old actress - who has three-year-old twins sons Bowie and Cy, as well as 18-month-old Zen with husband Marco Perego - has revealed the Time's Up movement, which encourages women to share their experiences of sexual misconduct, has led her to rethink her approach to parenting.
She shared: ''When you look at parenting, the whole thing about matriarchy and patriarchy, and Daddy's little girl and Mama's boys - my husband and I find that completely ludicrous and absolutely unhealthy for the upbringing of a child.
''You're giving them a very distorted and limited view on what a female role is supposed to be in a family and what a male role is supposed to be.''
Zoe explained that in order to tackle the gender-based stereotypes, she and her husband have been raising their kids in a ''very gender-fluid'' way.
She told People: ''He's the bad cop, I'm the good cop and vice versa. There's no such thing as, 'Mom's the boss, listen to your mother.'
''No, listen to your father as much as your mother because we stand as a unit.''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress feels it's important to educate men about respecting women from a young age.
However, Zoe also thinks that women - and mothers, in particular - have to bear some responsibility.
She said: ''I think what's very important in this Time's Up movement is that a lot of these men that are abusers still have prominent female figures in their lives that raise them and either overlooked something that they shouldn't have or encouraged something that they shouldn't have in their sons.
''Females' mothers are just as much at fault as fathers would be, whether you were present or not in the distorted image that males have had of females.''
