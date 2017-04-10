Zoe Saldana feels ''forever torn'' between her career and motherhood.

The 38-year-old actress splits parenting duties equally with her husband Marco Perego, who have two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and two-year-old Zen together, and although the brunette beauty tries to solely focus on work when she is on set, and her family when she is home, she still feels she is in the caught in the middle.

Speaking about being a mother, the 'Live By Night' star said: ''Oh my god, forever torn. The least you can do is enjoy what you have in front of you. When you're home, be home and when you're out working, be out working. If you have to work and be away from your kids then work and be happy.''

''I'm only doing a part of it [parenting]. My husband and I are 50/50 in what we call the journey of our lives.''

Although the New Jersey-born star feels split between her home and work life, she has no plans to slow down and stop working because she knows her mum would have loved to have been in her position and have an influx of job opportunities.

Zoe explained: ''I work every day because I know my mum wanted to, and she couldn't

''If I couldn't afford care, I would be home with my children: because I make the same decisions for them that my mum did for us.''

And Zoe has praised her 38-year-old Italian spouse for making her feel ''safe'' and for supporting her throughout their four years of marriage because she claims she wouldn't have been as successful without him by her side.

She explained to Balance magazine: ''I wouldn't be able to do anything if it wasn't for his [Marco's] help, his advice, his participation and his support.

''He complements my life and I complement his. I feel so safe now, and that's something that I didn't have for a very long time as an adult, and also as a child. Feeling safe in my personal life gives me such freedom to just be who I am, and try great things and take amazing risks.''