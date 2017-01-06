Zoe Saldana feels ''lonely'' as a woman on set as she says there are very little women on set as actresses or part of the film crew.
Zoe Saldana feels ''lonely'' as a woman on set.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is disappointed with how little women there are on set as actresses and also as part of the crew.
She said: ''I feel lonely on set. And it's not just that you're the only woman in the cast. There are very few women on the crew. You hardly ever get to work with a female director.
''Some female producers try to blend in with their male colleagues and won't stand up to them. You're completely outnumbered. And you take a hit in your paycheck as a woman too. I'm so f**ing tired of it.''
And the 38-year-old actress admits she thought of other actresses as ''competition'' in the earlier stages of her career.
She added: ''Like all other young actresses, I saw other women as competition. If there were 50,000 of us going out for the role, and if I got it, I must be the best.''
And Zoe - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie with her husband Marco Perego - hopes she can be a role model to younger women and feels there is ''hope'' in the future.
She told Time magazine: ''I feel I have a greater chance of setting an example for young women when I do movies [that take place] in the future because I'm less likely to be boxed in. I'm not playing someone's girlfriend. I can be tougher. The future represents hope.
''I look at the films I love so much, like the beautiful Jane Austen adaptations, but someone like me doesn't exist in those narratives - at least not in a way that I would want to be a part of. Honestly, it makes me sad. I think about how someone like me would have been treated.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Love and family can be a difficult thing to manage. For Cam Stuart (Mark Ruffalo),...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
In Mexico, two best friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) fall in love...