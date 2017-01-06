Zoe Saldana feels ''lonely'' as a woman on set.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is disappointed with how little women there are on set as actresses and also as part of the crew.

She said: ''I feel lonely on set. And it's not just that you're the only woman in the cast. There are very few women on the crew. You hardly ever get to work with a female director.

''Some female producers try to blend in with their male colleagues and won't stand up to them. You're completely outnumbered. And you take a hit in your paycheck as a woman too. I'm so f**ing tired of it.''

And the 38-year-old actress admits she thought of other actresses as ''competition'' in the earlier stages of her career.

She added: ''Like all other young actresses, I saw other women as competition. If there were 50,000 of us going out for the role, and if I got it, I must be the best.''

And Zoe - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie with her husband Marco Perego - hopes she can be a role model to younger women and feels there is ''hope'' in the future.

She told Time magazine: ''I feel I have a greater chance of setting an example for young women when I do movies [that take place] in the future because I'm less likely to be boxed in. I'm not playing someone's girlfriend. I can be tougher. The future represents hope.

''I look at the films I love so much, like the beautiful Jane Austen adaptations, but someone like me doesn't exist in those narratives - at least not in a way that I would want to be a part of. Honestly, it makes me sad. I think about how someone like me would have been treated.''